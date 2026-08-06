Soluna (SLNH) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Soluna to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 190.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.80%. On average, analysts expect Soluna to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Soluna Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Soluna stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Soluna has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soluna

In other news, CFO Michael Picchi purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,381,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,437.50. This represents a 7.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Soluna in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Soluna in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Soluna to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Soluna from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Soluna in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on SLNH

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

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