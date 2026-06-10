Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of Sony stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Sony has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sony will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Sony's dividend payout ratio is -55.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,959,115.15. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $395,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,973.33. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONY. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in Sony by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Sony by 4,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company's stock.

More Sony News

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About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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