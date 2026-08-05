SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. SOPHiA GENETICS traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.0120, with a volume of 2764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

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Insider Activity at SOPHiA GENETICS

In other news, CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 670,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,798.22. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,601,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,888,659.40. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,070. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting SOPHiA GENETICS

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: SOPHiA GENETICS increased its full-year revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the approximately $93.4 million analyst consensus. Management also expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end, an important milestone for the currently loss-making company. SOPHiA GENETICS 2026 outlook

SOPHiA GENETICS increased its full-year revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the approximately $93.4 million analyst consensus. Management also expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end, an important milestone for the currently loss-making company. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and improving EBITDA: Second-quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million, ahead of the $21.7 million consensus estimate. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 27% to $8.8 million, indicating progress toward profitability. SOPHiA GENETICS Q2 2026 results

Second-quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million, ahead of the $21.7 million consensus estimate. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 27% to $8.8 million, indicating progress toward profitability. Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca partnership: The company entered a multiyear global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could expand SOPHiA’s role in pharmaceutical development and commercial testing, although financial terms were not disclosed. SOPHiA GENETICS AstraZeneca collaboration

The company entered a multiyear global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could expand SOPHiA’s role in pharmaceutical development and commercial testing, although financial terms were not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Bottom-line miss: SOPHiA GENETICS reported a second-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, worse than the $0.21 consensus estimate. Net loss remained elevated at $22.4 million, while reported and adjusted gross margins declined from the prior-year period. SOPHiA GENETICS earnings report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $588.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.72 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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