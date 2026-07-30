Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $309.6980 million for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,283 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Further Reading

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