Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.62. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 6,017 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sound Financial Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,402 shares of the bank's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,628 shares of the bank's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

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