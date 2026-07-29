South Bow (SOBO) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $496.8690 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.21 million. South Bow had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South Bow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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South Bow Stock Performance

South Bow stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. South Bow has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.16.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. South Bow's dividend payout ratio is 98.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOBO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOBO

Institutional Trading of South Bow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South Bow by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of South Bow by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 29,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Bow by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

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