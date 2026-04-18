Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.7885.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Scotiabank reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern Copper from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.3%

Southern Copper stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $223.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper's payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,783.04. This trade represents a 93.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $33,697.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,373. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 6,072 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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