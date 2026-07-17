Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $74.9990 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.85%.The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBSI opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Southside Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 388.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 199,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,877 shares of the company's stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas. Through its subsidiary, Southside Bank, it provides a broad array of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's offerings include deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management solutions tailored to the needs of its clientele. Established in 1974, Southside Bancshares has grown its footprint across East and North Texas while maintaining a community banking focus.

In the commercial banking segment, the company extends financing for real estate development, construction projects, equipment purchases and working capital needs.

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