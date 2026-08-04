SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) Director David Brooks Sells 6,181 Shares

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) Director David Brooks sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $667,053.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,155.04. This trade represents a 77.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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SouthState Bank Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SouthState Bank stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,491. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.09%.The business had revenue of $672.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SouthState Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. SouthState Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of SouthState Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,959 shares of the company's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of SouthState Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SouthState Bank

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

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