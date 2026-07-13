S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%

SPGI stock opened at $430.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $419.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.58. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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