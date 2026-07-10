S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $532.00.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $432.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $419.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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