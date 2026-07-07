S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $557.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $534.94.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.83. 430,527 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $419.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying further upside from current levels. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and kept an rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also maintained an outperform rating while lifting its target to $510 from $560, showing analysts still see meaningful upside despite the smaller target cut. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada also maintained an rating while lifting its target to $510 from $560, showing analysts still see meaningful upside despite the smaller target cut. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent operating updates suggest a more streamlined structure after the Mobility spin-off, with recast financials and updated segment reporting that may make S&P Global’s margins and growth profile easier for investors to evaluate. Article Title

The company’s recent operating updates suggest a more streamlined structure after the Mobility spin-off, with recast financials and updated segment reporting that may make S&P Global’s margins and growth profile easier for investors to evaluate. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release for July 28, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not a catalyst by itself. Article Title

S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release for July 28, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not a catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced an updated Market Intelligence operating model aimed at AI-driven product innovation, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but has no immediate financial impact. Article Title

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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