SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.69 and last traded at $106.69, with a volume of 2286886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

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SpaceX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities downgraded SpaceX from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpaceX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SPCX

SpaceX Stock Up 1.5%

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SpaceX in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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