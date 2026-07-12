SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.12.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on SPCX
SpaceX Price Performance
Shares of SPCX traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,382,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,493,516. SpaceX has a 12 month low of $145.07 and a 12 month high of $225.64.
SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.
Key SpaceX News
Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage turned broadly bullish, with several firms initiating buy ratings and Raymond James setting a street-high $800 price target, arguing SpaceX could still have major upside if Starlink and launch growth scale as expected. Raymond James Sets Wall Street's Highest Price Target on SpaceX Stock at $800. Here's the Math Behind the 425% Upside Call.
- Positive Sentiment: SpaceX was added to the Nasdaq-100, which could drive forced buying from index funds and support demand for the shares over time. SpaceX Added to Nasdaq-100 and Could Trigger $4.3B in Forced Passive Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest continued buying SpaceX shares, signaling that some growth investors still see the post-IPO pullback as a buying opportunity. Cathie Wood Buys More SpaceX, Sells AMD, BioNTech, and Other Growth Stocks, 7/9/26
- Neutral Sentiment: Backpack launched 24/7 trading of tokenized real U.S. equities, including SpaceX, expanding access for international investors but not directly changing the company’s fundamentals. Beyond SpaceX: First Trust Launches FSPC Space Economy ETF Focused on AI, Satellites, Launch Leaders
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary intensified around SpaceX’s valuation, with multiple reports saying the IPO hype is fading and that the company’s true value may be far below its market cap. SpaceX: The IPO Hype Is Fading - Why Shares' True Value May Be Less Than Half Its Market Cap
- Negative Sentiment: Several stories highlighted mounting concerns about losses, heavy AI spending, and funding needs, reinforcing worries that profits may remain distant despite strong revenue growth. SpaceX Lost $4.28 Billion on $4.7 Billion in Revenue Last Quarter. Here's What's Going On.
- Negative Sentiment: China’s first successful reusable rocket booster landing also raised competitive pressure on SpaceX’s launch leadership story. China Lands Reusable Rocket Booster for the First Time, Closes Gap With SpaceX in Orbital Launch Race
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.
SpaceX Company Profile
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SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.
Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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