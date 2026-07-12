SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

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SpaceX Price Performance

Shares of SPCX traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,382,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,493,516. SpaceX has a 12 month low of $145.07 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Key SpaceX News

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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