Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $92.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $708.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Spectrum Brands's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.85 per share, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,603,077.80. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7,237.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

Further Reading

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