Spire Global (SPIR) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $18.5310 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a net margin of 77.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts expect Spire Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Spire Global from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPIR

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In related news, CFO Alison K. Engel sold 12,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $242,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 265,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,189.04. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $88,866.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,017,622.12. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,297 shares of company stock valued at $997,503. 13.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire Global by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spire Global by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spire Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spire Global by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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