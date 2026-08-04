Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns "Neutral" Rating from BTIG Research

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.13.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Down 15.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million during the quarter. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 366,157 shares of the company's stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,394,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,054 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,570 shares of the company's stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,290 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar raised or reaffirmed a solid 2026 outlook, targeting 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth, reported revenue of approximately €1.518 billion–€1.533 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of €360 million–€368 million. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 2025 levels.

Sportradar raised or reaffirmed a solid 2026 outlook, targeting 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth, reported revenue of approximately €1.518 billion–€1.533 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of €360 million–€368 million. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 2025 levels. Positive Sentiment: New multiyear partnerships with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s addressable market, while the Wimbledon data and audiovisual-rights extension supports its premium sports-content portfolio.

New multiyear partnerships with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s addressable market, while the Wimbledon data and audiovisual-rights extension supports its premium sports-content portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and had no debt outstanding, although cash declined because of buybacks and sports-rights investments.

The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and had no debt outstanding, although cash declined because of buybacks and sports-rights investments. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity accompanied the results: traders purchased 6,951 call contracts, about 77% above average volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not establish a lasting change in investor sentiment.

Unusually high options activity accompanied the results: traders purchased 6,951 call contracts, about 77% above average volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not establish a lasting change in investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and declining from a profit a year earlier. Revenue also modestly missed expectations, with one market report citing $431.19 million versus a $435.95 million forecast. Sportradar shares tumble after Q2 revenue miss

Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and declining from a profit a year earlier. Revenue also modestly missed expectations, with one market report citing $431.19 million versus a $435.95 million forecast. Negative Sentiment: Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with €49 million of profit in the prior-year period. A €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss—versus a €54 million gain previously—more than offset the company’s operating improvement.

Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with €49 million of profit in the prior-year period. A €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss—versus a €54 million gain previously—more than offset the company’s operating improvement. Negative Sentiment: Moderating U.S. market growth, unfavorable currency movements, higher sports-rights costs and severance expenses are weighing on near-term earnings quality. The results miss is particularly negative for a stock trading at a high earnings multiple, making the shares sensitive to weaker profitability and guidance concerns.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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