Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.5833.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman's Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 158,500.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. Sportsman's Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The firm had revenue of $256.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman's Warehouse will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc NASDAQ: SPWH operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company's brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman's Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer's product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

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