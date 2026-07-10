Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPWH

Sportsman's Warehouse Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.30 million. Sportsman's Warehouse had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 635,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 712,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc NASDAQ: SPWH operates as a specialty retailer of hunting, shooting, fishing, camping and related outdoor sports equipment in the United States. The company's brick-and-mortar footprint comprises over 100 retail locations across more than 20 states, complemented by an e-commerce platform that serves anglers and outdoorsmen nationwide. By focusing on core outdoor activities, Sportsman's Warehouse delivers a comprehensive shopping experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

The retailer's product assortment includes firearms and ammunition, archery gear, fishing tackle and boats, camping supplies, outdoor apparel and footwear, water sports equipment and pet supplies.

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