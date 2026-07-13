Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Up 5.9% - What's Next?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.8050. 968,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,436,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sprinklr from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Sanjay Macwan sold 27,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $144,568.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 552,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,930,544.90. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 143,654 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $761,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,419,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,121,707. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,295 shares of company stock worth $1,711,168. 25.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 210.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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