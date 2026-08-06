Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($5.79) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($8.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.93) by ($1.01). On average, analysts expect Spruce Biosciences to post $-22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 810.3% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 108,024 shares during the period. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,098,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,501,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company's lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Spruce Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spruce Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Spruce Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here