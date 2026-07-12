SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.4545.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker's stock worth $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker's stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,593,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,528,000 after buying an additional 367,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 678,236 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.2%

SPSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 433,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $143.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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