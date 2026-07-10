Spv-2 L.P. Sl Sells 63,095 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,095 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $26,951,029.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,864,359.65. This trade represents a 51.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,204 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total transaction of $25,946,506.08.

On Friday, June 12th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84.

On Thursday, June 11th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $20,568,863.25.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 62,084 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $23,621,099.48.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $16,070,563.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $9,927,925.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $30,140,665.04.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $15.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.14. 5,136,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,263. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $349.48 and its 200 day moving average is $217.04. The stock has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here