SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SS&C Technologies stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

SSNC stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered SS&C Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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