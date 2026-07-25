SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 719.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 262 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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SSP Group Trading Up 2.6%

LON SSPG opened at GBX 191 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 212.20.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion for the quarter. SSP Group had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts forecast that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current year.

About SSP Group

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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