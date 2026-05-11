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SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • SSP Group has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six brokerages, with four buy ratings and two hold ratings. The average 12-month price target is GBX 244.50.
  • Recent analyst updates were mixed: UBS held a neutral view at GBX 180, Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 230 target, and Citigroup lowered its target to GBX 350 while keeping a buy rating.
  • The stock was trading around GBX 161, down slightly on the day, and remains below its recent analyst targets and its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSPG. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 360 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Trading Down 0.1%

SSP Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 161. 2,061,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,161. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 212.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,629.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.31.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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