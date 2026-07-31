St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Insider Buys 2,374 Shares of Stock

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 2,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,053 per share, for a total transaction of £24,998.22.

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St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 8 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,052. 7,171,414 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,627,572. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,170.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,259.13. St. James's Place plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,038.75 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 43.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 37.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that St. James's Place plc will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,050 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James's Place has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,702.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on St. James's Place

About St. James's Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Further Reading

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