Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Should You Buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI - Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 1,206,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,817,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore initiated coverage on Standard Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLI

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,412 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 734.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium NYSEAMERICAN: SLI is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium's technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company's flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

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