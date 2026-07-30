Standard Lithium (SLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0146) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Standard Lithium to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standard Lithium alerts: Sign Up

Standard Lithium Trading Down 4.5%

SLI stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,455 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore started coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Lithium presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SLI

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium NYSEAMERICAN: SLI is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium's technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company's flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standard Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard Lithium wasn't on the list.

While Standard Lithium currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here