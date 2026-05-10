StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on SARO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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StandardAero News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting StandardAero this week:

Positive Sentiment: StandardAero reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.33 topping estimates and revenue of $1.63 billion beating forecasts. Revenue rose 13.3% year over year, suggesting continued demand across its aerospace services business.

StandardAero reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.33 topping estimates and revenue of $1.63 billion beating forecasts. Revenue rose 13.3% year over year, suggesting continued demand across its aerospace services business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance, calling for EPS of $1.40 to $1.50 versus the prior consensus near $1.24, signaling management confidence in full-year profitability and execution.

The company raised FY 2026 guidance, calling for EPS of $1.40 to $1.50 versus the prior consensus near $1.24, signaling management confidence in full-year profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: StandardAero also announced the acquisition of Unified Turbines, LLC, a move aimed at expanding its component repair services and broadening its maintenance capabilities, which could support longer-term growth.

StandardAero also announced the acquisition of Unified Turbines, LLC, a move aimed at expanding its component repair services and broadening its maintenance capabilities, which could support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the earnings call transcript and presentation for more detail on margins, integration plans, and demand trends, but these items are mostly informational so far.

Investors are also parsing the earnings call transcript and presentation for more detail on margins, integration plans, and demand trends, but these items are mostly informational so far. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, the stock is under pressure, likely reflecting profit-taking after the earnings and guidance beat, as well as broader caution about valuation and execution following the recent rally.

StandardAero Stock Down 3.2%

SARO stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 59,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth $217,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 42.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,081,516 shares of the company's stock worth $395,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StandardAero by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock worth $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 447,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock worth $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,973 shares during the period.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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