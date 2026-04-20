Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Raised to $323.00 at DA Davidson

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $298.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.67.

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Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.92. 194,657 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,091. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.67.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,684.70. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total value of $3,839,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,771,749.62. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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