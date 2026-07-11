Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.39 and traded as high as $319.98. Standex International shares last traded at $315.65, with a volume of 145,809 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Standex International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day moving average of $266.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Standex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Standex International by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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