Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a 6.8% increase from Star Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Star Group alerts: Sign Up

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $539.26 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Star Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Star Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Star Group

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Star Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Star Group wasn't on the list.

While Star Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here