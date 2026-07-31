Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the coffee company's stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock's previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $124.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.04.

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Starbucks Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $0.85, well above the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached $9.32 billion, exceeding estimates of approximately $9.17 billion. Starbucks beats quarterly sales estimates

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $0.85, well above the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached $9.32 billion, exceeding estimates of approximately $9.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, driven mainly by a 4.2% increase in transactions, substantially exceeding Wall Street’s 5.7% expectation. Starbucks also reported stronger North American demand and its fourth consecutive quarter of comparable-sales growth. Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, driven mainly by a 4.2% increase in transactions, substantially exceeding Wall Street’s 5.7% expectation. Starbucks also reported stronger North American demand and its fourth consecutive quarter of comparable-sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and now expects approximately 6% global comparable-sales growth, reflecting confidence in sustained operating momentum. Starbucks raised full-year profit guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.45 and now expects approximately 6% global comparable-sales growth, reflecting confidence in sustained operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion, store remodels, faster service and licensing changes—including the China joint-venture structure—are improving the turnaround’s profitability profile. Several analysts raised targets, including Wells Fargo to $125, while TD Cowen reaffirmed a $120 Buy target. Can Starbucks Keep This Turnaround Going?

Margin expansion, store remodels, faster service and licensing changes—including the China joint-venture structure—are improving the turnaround’s profitability profile. Several analysts raised targets, including Wells Fargo to $125, while TD Cowen reaffirmed a $120 Buy target. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains mixed. DA Davidson, UBS and Citi raised targets but kept Neutral ratings, while Wolfe Research maintained a Hold. BNP Paribas Exane still rates the shares Underperform despite raising its target to $92.

Analyst opinion remains mixed. DA Davidson, UBS and Citi raised targets but kept Neutral ratings, while Wolfe Research maintained a Hold. BNP Paribas Exane still rates the shares Underperform despite raising its target to $92. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined 1.4% year over year, partly because of the China business transition, and valuation remains demanding after the stock’s strong run. Investors may therefore require continued traffic, margin and earnings improvement to justify further gains. Starbucks stock may be expensive

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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