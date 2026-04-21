Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.1111.

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STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 307.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $48,746,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,051 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $209.35 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $211.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Trending Headlines about Steel Dynamics

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About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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