Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STLA. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.66.

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Stellantis Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE STLA opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.46. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stellantis reported a substantial operational recovery in the second quarter. Net revenue rose 13% year over year to €43.5 billion, North American revenue increased 32%, adjusted operating income reached €0.8 billion, and industrial free cash flow was €1.0 billion. Stellantis Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

Stellantis reported a substantial operational recovery in the second quarter. Net revenue rose 13% year over year to €43.5 billion, North American revenue increased 32%, adjusted operating income reached €0.8 billion, and industrial free cash flow was €1.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand for new models in North America helped operating income more than triple, while the company returned to a quarterly profit of approximately €293 million. Management also reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2

Demand for new models in North America helped operating income more than triple, while the company returned to a quarterly profit of approximately €293 million. Management also reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Antonio Filosa backed Stellantis’ five-year growth and turnaround plan, emphasizing new product launches and continued improvement. However, management’s decision to only reaffirm—not raise—2026 guidance limits the near-term upside from the results. Stellantis Confirms Guidance as Turnaround Efforts Progress

CEO Antonio Filosa backed Stellantis’ five-year growth and turnaround plan, emphasizing new product launches and continued improvement. However, management’s decision to only reaffirm—not raise—2026 guidance limits the near-term upside from the results. Negative Sentiment: The quarterly recovery was weaker than expected on the bottom line. Reported profit of €293 million was below the approximately €464 million consensus, while reported EPS of $0.14 missed estimates of $0.27. The shortfall overshadowed revenue growth and contributed to the share-price decline. Stellantis second quarter profit miss

The quarterly recovery was weaker than expected on the bottom line. Reported profit of €293 million was below the approximately €464 million consensus, while reported EPS of $0.14 missed estimates of $0.27. The shortfall overshadowed revenue growth and contributed to the share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: Stellantis will recall just over 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide because of a seat-belt issue. The recall creates potential repair costs and adds safety and reputational risk as the company works to rebuild profitability. Stellantis to recall 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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