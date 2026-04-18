Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stem from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stem from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stem news, CEO Arun Narayanan sold 5,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $57,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,337.60. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $114,190. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Stem Stock Up 1.3%

STEM opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem's offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

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