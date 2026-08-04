Stephan Tanda Sells 9,838 Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) CEO Stephan Tanda sold 9,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $1,339,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,505,340.64. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,218. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Key Stories Impacting AptarGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $145 to $155 and maintained an “overweight” rating. AptarGroup’s consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $172.80. Bank of America previously upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $173 target, while Raymond James reiterated “outperform” with a $160 target. Wells Fargo raises AptarGroup price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $145 to $155 and maintained an “overweight” rating. AptarGroup’s consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $172.80. Bank of America previously upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $173 target, while Raymond James reiterated “outperform” with a $160 target. Positive Sentiment: Recent results beat forecasts: AptarGroup reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.42, ahead of the $1.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.03 billion exceeded expectations of $1.01 billion. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and management guided to third-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.45 to $1.53. AptarGroup earnings and guidance

AptarGroup reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.42, ahead of the $1.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.03 billion exceeded expectations of $1.01 billion. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and management guided to third-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.45 to $1.53. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports the investment case: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 annualized, representing an approximately 1.4% yield and a payout ratio of 34.72%. Institutional ownership is also high at 88.52%, with several investment firms increasing their positions. AptarGroup dividend and institutional ownership

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 annualized, representing an approximately 1.4% yield and a payout ratio of 34.72%. Institutional ownership is also high at 88.52%, with several investment firms increasing their positions. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue trends remain a focus: Investors are evaluating AptarGroup’s performance outside the United States and how global revenue growth could affect analysts’ estimates and the stock’s longer-term outlook. AptarGroup international revenue trends

Investors are evaluating AptarGroup’s performance outside the United States and how global revenue growth could affect analysts’ estimates and the stock’s longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares at an average price of $135, reducing their ownership by 36.54% while retaining 15,379 shares. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing. AptarGroup insider stock sale

Insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares at an average price of $135, reducing their ownership by 36.54% while retaining 15,379 shares. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing. Negative Sentiment: Profit comparisons were less favorable: Despite the latest earnings beat, quarterly EPS declined from $1.66 in the prior-year period, and the stock trades at roughly 25 times earnings, leaving valuation sensitivity if growth slows.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $448,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,466,000 after buying an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $197,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $189,581,000 after buying an additional 203,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 180,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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