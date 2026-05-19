Stephanie Coon Buys 5,895 Shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Coon acquired 5,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,635.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,683.88. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Vital Farms alerts: Sign Up

Vital Farms Trading Up 10.7%

VITL stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 4,303,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $187.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders bought VITL shares last week, including Director Kelly Kennedy, insider Joseph Michael Holland, and CMO Kathryn McKeon, which can signal management confidence at recent prices.

Multiple insiders bought VITL shares last week, including Director Kelly Kennedy, insider Joseph Michael Holland, and CMO Kathryn McKeon, which can signal management confidence at recent prices. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported mixed quarterly results earlier this month: revenue beat expectations, but EPS missed estimates, leaving investors focused on whether growth can translate into earnings support.

The company reported mixed quarterly results earlier this month: revenue beat expectations, but EPS missed estimates, leaving investors focused on whether growth can translate into earnings support. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, have issued repeated reminders about a securities class action against Vital Farms tied to the May 8, 2025 to Feb. 26, 2026 period, increasing legal uncertainty ahead of the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline. Rosen Law Firm deadline reminder

Several law firms, including Rosen, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, have issued repeated reminders about a securities class action against Vital Farms tied to the May 8, 2025 to Feb. 26, 2026 period, increasing legal uncertainty ahead of the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Recent brokerage actions have turned more cautious, including lower price targets and hold/neutral ratings, reflecting softer expectations for the stock’s near-term outlook.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,845,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 530,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,687,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 324,725 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,261,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 41.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,153,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 632,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vital Farms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vital Farms wasn't on the list.

While Vital Farms currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here