Stephanie Richard Sells 5,000 Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Richard sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,241.21. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 517,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $47.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,271,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,018,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,776,000 after buying an additional 309,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,783,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,134,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,795,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,867,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $175,137,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Ally Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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