Stephen Oxley Acquires 5 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 5 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 per share, for a total transaction of £142.95.

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephen Oxley bought 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,965 per share, with a total value of £148.25.

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Croda International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 3 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,900. The stock had a trading volume of 625,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,491. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,958.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,884.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Croda International to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,140.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRDA

About Croda International

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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