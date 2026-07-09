Stephens Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to "Strong-Buy"

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.50.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.69 and a 200-day moving average of $222.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 522.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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