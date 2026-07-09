Stephens Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to "Strong-Buy"

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $131.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TFI International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.47.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Up 1.2%

TFI International stock opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. TFI International has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $167.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company's stock worth $106,590,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company's stock worth $76,293,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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