Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.700-20.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5%

STRL stock traded up $14.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $611.47. 1,206,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.26. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $262.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.22 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.700-20.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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