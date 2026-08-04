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Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Sterling Infrastructure logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Sterling Infrastructure delivered record second-quarter results: EPS of $5.80 and revenue of $1.17 billion substantially exceeded estimates, with revenue rising about 90% year over year. Profitability and operating cash flow also improved.
  • Full-year 2026 guidance was raised to EPS of $19.70–$20.30 and revenue of $4.0–$4.2 billion, while analysts maintain a “Buy” consensus and an average price target of $720.67.
  • The stock remains under pressure despite strong fundamentals: Shares opened sharply lower at $530 after previously closing at $611.47, and its elevated P/E near 48, recent rally, and insider selling may be weighing on investor sentiment.
  • Interested in Sterling Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $611.47, but opened at $530.00. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $529.4720, with a volume of 433,527 shares.

Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly performance: Sterling reported second-quarter EPS of $5.80, exceeding the $5.01 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.17 billion versus expectations of approximately $969 million. Revenue increased about 90% year over year. Sterling Reports Record Second Quarter Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: Net margin was 12.02%, return on equity was 35.64%, and operating cash flow was reported at $162.5 million. The company ended the quarter with $464.5 million in cash and continued investing in capacity. Sterling Releases Q2 2026 Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Sterling projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $19.70–$20.30, above the prior consensus estimate of roughly $18.81, and revenue of $4.0–$4.2 billion.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Expectations and valuation remain demanding: STRL’s valuation is elevated, with a reported P/E ratio near 48. Following its substantial prior rally, even strong results may not satisfy investors seeking a larger guidance increase or further upside surprises.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales, including substantial transactions by the CEO. These sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but can add pressure after a major run-up. Sterling Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $763.00 and a 200-day moving average of $580.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.22 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business's revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.700-20.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 156.5% during the first quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,844,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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