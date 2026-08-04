Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported €0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.15 by €0.01, Zacks reports. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.720 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Stevanato Group's conference call:

Second-quarter revenue rose 8% to €302 million , while high-value solutions grew 16% and reached 45% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to €78.7 million, with the margin expanding to 26%.

, while high-value solutions grew 16% and reached 45% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to €78.7 million, with the margin expanding to 26%. Demand remained strong for biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and integrated drug-delivery systems. European regulatory approvals for the Alina variable-dose pen, incorporating Stevanato’s cartridge technology, could support double-digit Alina revenue growth in coming years.

The company raised the quality of its revenue mix through growth in premium Nexa and Alba syringes and EZ-fill vials, while Fishers and Latina continued to ramp. Fishers expects customer validation of its first EZ-fill vial line soon and commercial device production later in 2026.

Stevanato completed the divestiture of Balda C. Brewer, reducing 2026 revenue by roughly €15 million but expected to improve full-year margins. The sale generated €12.2 million in one-time expenses and contributed to lower reported operating profit and net income in the quarter.

The Engineering segment’s revenue declined 2%, and management cautioned that elongated sales cycles and project phasing remain risks despite improving margins and new orders. Quarterly free cash flow was negative €32 million, reflecting €52 million of capital expenditures, while full-year free cash flow guidance remains only breakeven to positive €20 million.

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Stevanato Group Stock Down 4.7%

Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 294,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.97. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €12.89 and a 12 month high of €28.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. TD Cowen raised Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stevanato Group

Insider Transactions at Stevanato Group

In other Stevanato Group news, Director Karen Flynn sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at €98,387.13. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. sold 1,493 shares of Stevanato Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €639,576.16. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,972 shares of company stock worth $102,061.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Further Reading

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