Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $8.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOM. Wall Street Zen raised DMC Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DMC Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.74.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 908.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company's stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc NASDAQ: BOOM is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

Further Reading

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