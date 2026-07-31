Stifel Nicolaus Cuts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $70.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company's current price.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $67.88.

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A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting A. O. Smith this week:

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Further Reading

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