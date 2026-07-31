Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCLH. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Freedom Capital raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,011,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935,713. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,388,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,083,750.72. This represents a 97.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here