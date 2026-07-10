Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $546.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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